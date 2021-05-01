Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 286,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 365,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 63,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $99.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.