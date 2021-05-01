Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,251 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

