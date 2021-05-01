Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 6,172 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.