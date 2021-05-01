Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

