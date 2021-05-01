Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 263.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

NYSE PINS opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

