Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 11,566 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

