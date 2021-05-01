Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,277 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after purchasing an additional 527,602 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

