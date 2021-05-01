Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 3,340 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

