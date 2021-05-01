Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 6,095 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,830 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of BX stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

