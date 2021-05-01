Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 7,854 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

