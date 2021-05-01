Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $392.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.