Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

Stryker stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

