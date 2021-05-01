Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Capital by 32.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.25 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.