Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

