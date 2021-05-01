Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $62,789,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,687 shares of company stock valued at $184,550,727 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $729.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.99 and a 200-day moving average of $768.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

