Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.