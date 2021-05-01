Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $212,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 32.3% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

