Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,218 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.64 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

