Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,658 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.