Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $79,319,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.