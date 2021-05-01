Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 250.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $20,502,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SE stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.99. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.