Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $105.16 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

