Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.97

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and traded as high as C$9.28. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$9.06, with a volume of 177,238 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

