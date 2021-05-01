West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in April

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 862,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. West African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

Get West African Resources alerts:

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.