West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in April

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 862,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. West African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
West African Resources Company Profile
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.