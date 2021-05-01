West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of West Bancorporation worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $432.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

