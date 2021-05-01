Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,915.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

