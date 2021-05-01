WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,751. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

