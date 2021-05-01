WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 160,786 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 2.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $61,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. The company had a trading volume of 603,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,725. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.