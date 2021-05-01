WestEnd Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $223.04. 2,216,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average of $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.