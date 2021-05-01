WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $45.76 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,788 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 494.0% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 49,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,369 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 99.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 16,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 166,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,729,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729,792. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

