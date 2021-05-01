WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $47.51 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $47,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.74.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,896. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.