WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $63.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $63,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $224.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,005,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,054,490. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average of $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.