WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 5,923 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.7% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 21,907,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

