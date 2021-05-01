WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 819,096 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.7% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $216,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.24. 2,346,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

