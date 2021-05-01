WestEnd Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.50.

MA stock traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.06. 4,043,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.66. The company has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

