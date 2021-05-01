WestEnd Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $376.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.85 and its 200 day moving average is $348.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $402.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.