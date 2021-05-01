Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Up 56.5% in April

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of WIW stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
