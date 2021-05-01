Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Up 56.5% in April

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WIW stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 145,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 475,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.