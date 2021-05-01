Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.21. 2,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.