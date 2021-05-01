Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 61.0% in April

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $28.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 354,123 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

