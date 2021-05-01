Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 61.0% in April

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $28.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.