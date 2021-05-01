Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Shares Up 0.1%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.18. 26,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 39,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.