Western Financial Corporation Has $1.09 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

NYSE:LOW opened at $196.25 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

