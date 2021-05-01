Western Financial Corporation Has $3.68 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 2.2% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation owned about 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $108,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

