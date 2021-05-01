Western Financial Corporation Has $3.86 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.4% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 129.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

MBB stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

