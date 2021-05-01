WHALE (WHALE) Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $132.28 million and approximately $765,199.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.25 or 0.00042226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00286292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.03 or 0.01133780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00719605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.70 or 0.99916892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

