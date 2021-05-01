Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 in the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$50.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

