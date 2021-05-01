Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Cap of $14.05 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Whiteheart has a market cap of $14.05 million and $1.09 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,580.91 or 0.02735863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00282971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.10 or 0.01093883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00724407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,770.08 or 0.99974961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.