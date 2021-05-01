Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,872 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.