Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 9,786 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 146,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 571,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.