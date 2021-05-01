Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 43,742 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,701,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.