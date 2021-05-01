Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

